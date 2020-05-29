WVSSAC announces summer conditioning schedule

West Virginia high school athletics is getting ready to return with summer conditioning.

Athletes and coaches will have to follow strict guidelines. (MGN)

With the approval of governor Jim Justice, the State Second School Activities Commission announced that all high school teams can return for conditioning beginning on June 8th

It's being done in phases. The first phase is 2 weeks. Coaches may work with groups of 10 or less doing non sport specific activities like calisthenics, and agility drills. No physical contact will be allowed, social distancing will be required, and workouts will be limited to 1 hour a day.

In phase 2, larger numbers will be allowed for conditioning and the time will be extended to 2 hours. With the same guidelines as phase

In phase 3 in July, coaches and athletes will be allowed to do sport specific activities and practices will be extended to 3 hours a day.

In football, 7 on 7 drills will be permitted but within the team...no outside competition.

No body to body contact will be allowed during any of the 3 phases

S.S.A.C. executive director Bernie Dolan says the intent of the plan is to bring athletics back in a safe and measured way.

" Our hope is that we can get through June and July without any (Coronavirus) outbreak from the athletics, so that when the real practice starts on August third, we are 100 percent ready to roll"

