WVU 2020-21 Nonconference basketball schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, and the Hall of Fame Invitational against Purdue in Brooklyn, New York.

WVU will open the regular season with four consecutive games at the WVU Coliseum. The regular season opener will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights and Mountaineers will meet for just the second time in school history with the other being at the Coliseum in 1977.

Three days later, the Mountaineers will play host to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 13. The two teams will meet for the 188th time with WVU winning the last four meetings.

Stony Brook and West Virginia will meet for the first time in school history on Nov. 17 at the Coliseum. WVU and Bowling Green will meet for the first time since 2000 on Nov. 20 and the first time in Morgantown

since the 1997 NIT.

West Virginia will have three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving. The brackets have not been announced, but the field features West Virginia, Duke, Ohio State, Creighton, Wichita State, Utah, Texas A&M and Memphis.

WVU will play a Big East team on either Dec. 5 or 6 in the second Big East-Big 12 Battle with the opponent and location to be announced at a later date.

WVU and Robert Morris will meet for the first time in 10 years and the 22nd time in school history on Dec. 9 in Morgantown.

On Dec. 13, the Mountaineers will face Purdue in a neutral-court battle in Brooklyn, New York, in the Hall of Fame Invitational.

WVU will finish December with the third meeting in as many years against Youngstown State on Dec. 22 at the Coliseum, followed by the third all-time meeting against Miami University on Dec. 29 at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 30, with an opponent and location to be determined in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“We just played the second-toughest schedule in the country and this schedule will be no different,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We’ve done a great job in recent years in bringing teams to the Coliseum that have gone on to do well in their respective leagues. Obviously, the field in the Bahamas is loaded, then mix in Pitt, Purdue, the Big East Battle and the SEC Challenge. This is another challenging schedule for our guys, and a schedule that Mountaineer Nation will enjoy.”

Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in January this season.