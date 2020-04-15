WVU Baseball update

West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey met with the media Wednesday afternoon by computer video conference.

Mazey and his Mountaineers had high expectations after a record setting 38 win season a year ago and a second trip to the NCAA baseball tournament in the last 3 years

WVU was off to a promising 11-5 start before the season was shutdown by the Covid-19 pandemic

Mazey's message to his players is to stay safe, work on their peace of mind and know that as a team and as a country we will get through this.

Mazey has been a proponent of moving the college baseball season from a later winter and spring sport into a late summer and fall sport.

He even worked up a proposed Big 12 conference baseball schedule for the summer months if it was deemed safe enough to return.

But for now, he's enjoying his spring at home with his wife and children and waiting with the rest of the country for a return to normalcy