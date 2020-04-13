WVU basketball update

West Virginia Mountaineer basketball coach Bob Huggins met with statewide media in a zoom video conference to give an update on the state of Blue and Gold hoops

The Mountaineers were ranked in the A.P top 25 poll and gearing up for a run in both the Big 12 conference tournament and the NCAA tournament before the season was shutdown by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently Huggins suggested that the NCAA should hold this year's cancelled NCAA tournament before the beginning of next season. He said he's some support in some quarters, but not where it counts.

" I'm getting a lot of feed back on it...but none that makes any difference. A lot of coaches calling and saying it's a good idea. A lot of media people saying what a good idea it is. But I haven't heard from the NCAA yet"

Wednesday is NCAA signing day and Huggins discussed the state of his recruiting class.

"We're actually in great shape...there's probably very few people that have the number of guys back returning that we have. We signed 3 guys early and they've all done really well...they've all done well academically. they're chomping at the bit to get here and get started."

