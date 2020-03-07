WVU bounces Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) _ Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 76-64 victory over No. 4 Baylor.

The loss denied the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship and handed the league title to top-ranked Kansas.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers. West Virginia took control with a a 21-5 run in the second half, when Baylor went more than eight minutes without a field goal.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points.

West Virginia improves to 21-10 and earns the sixth seed in this week's Big 12 Conference tournament.

The Mountaineers will face third seeded Oklahoma 9:30 pm Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.