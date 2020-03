AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State for a 77-71 victory.

McBride hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds left to help quell the Cyclones' last -gasp rally.

Iowa State's Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

The win snaps the Mountaineers 6 game road losing streak in the Big 12 and improves their record to 20-10.