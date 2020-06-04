Wood County BOE approves athletics plan

The Wood County Board of Education has approved moving forward with athletic training this summer on the high school and middle school level.

Thursday afternoon the board implemented a 3 phase plan to get student athletes back to training in a safe manner this summer

The plan is based on guidelines established by the State Secondary School Activities Commission last week.

Phase one begins this Monday June 8 and small groups of athletes will be able to work on conditioning with social distancing being practiced. Phase 2 expands the size of the group while maintaining safety procedures. Phase is the 3 week in sport training session.

School superintendant William Hosaflook told WTAP "The SSAC did a wonderful job of putting together a great guidance document that keeps our students athletes and coaches safe. It starts to phase in student athlete and band members in aerobic activies and to lead in to the fall sports scene."

