Wood County Legion set for debut

It looked like it was gong to be a quiet summer at Bennett Stump field in Parkersburg's City Park.

The American Legion baseball season was canceled across the nation because of t he COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Goodwin has been associated with American Legion baseball as a player, and coach, and as a manager for most of his life. And he was not about to give up on the game he loves.

"Where there's a will there's a way. That's been our motto from the beginning. A lot of these seniors from the local high schools obviously didn't play this spring. It was my motivation, our motivation, the parents motivation to follow the governor's rules and regulations and to follow the guidelines for a return to safe play."

So Parkersburg Post 15 becomes an independent known as Wood County Legion for the summer of 2020.

The Legion has 15 players on the roster from 5 area high schools. The team will play at least a 28 game schedule beginning this Saturday with a doubleheader on the road at Meigs County and wrapping up by July 31.