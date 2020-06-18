Advertise with WTAP
WTAP Executive Sales Team
It is proven that television and digital advertising is one of the most successful forms of getting your message to the masses. If you are interested in more information, please contact one of the following members of our Executive Sales Team.
Ken Long
VP/General Manager/General Sales Manager
304-485-4588 ext 105
Stephanie Sams
Local Sales Manager
304-485-4588 ext 108
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES
Carolyn Bolton
National/Regional Sales
304-485-4588 ext 111
Julia Maloney
Local Sales
304-485-4588 ext 113
Debbie Hinton
Local Sales
304-485-4588 ext 116
David Howell
Local Sales
304-485-4588 ext 158
Rick Marshall
Local Sales
304-485-4588 ext 109
Katie Wise
Digital Point Person
Sales Assistant
304-485-4588 ext 114
All advertising, production services, consulting services, and digital management services sold or offered by Gray Television Group, Inc. or Gray Media Group, Inc. (collectively “Gray”) are subject to Gray’s Standard Terms and Conditions available at www.gray.tv/advertising