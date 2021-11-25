Beautiful Butternut Squash Soup by Sarah Flanagan
Submitted by Sarah Flanagan of Falls Church, Va.
Sarah submitted her sister-in-law, Linda’s, recipe that was on her stove every Thanksgiving. Sarah said that Linda used to cook for their entire family of 30 people. It was a family favorite every year!
Total Time: 1 hour including cooking and blending
Servings: 8 people
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb. butternut squash chunks
- 1 Vidalia or sweet onion chopper
- 2 green plantains peeled and cut into chunks
- 3 chopped celery ribs
- Olive oil
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried sage
- 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sauté the onion and celery in olive oil (5 minutes)
- Add the garlic (1 minute)
- Add Curry powder (30 seconds)
- Add in everything else, except Tabasco
- Boil 20 minutes or until tender
- Blend together
- Add Tabasco
