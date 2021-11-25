Beautiful Butternut Squash Soup by Sarah Flanagan

Submitted by Sarah Flanagan of Falls Church, Va.

Sarah submitted her sister-in-law, Linda’s, recipe that was on her stove every Thanksgiving. Sarah said that Linda used to cook for their entire family of 30 people. It was a family favorite every year!

Total Time: 1 hour including cooking and blending

Servings: 8 people

Ingredients:

1.5 lb. butternut squash chunks

1 Vidalia or sweet onion chopper

2 green plantains peeled and cut into chunks

3 chopped celery ribs

Olive oil

4 minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon curry powder

6 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Sauté the onion and celery in olive oil (5 minutes) Add the garlic (1 minute) Add Curry powder (30 seconds) Add in everything else, except Tabasco Boil 20 minutes or until tender Blend together Add Tabasco

