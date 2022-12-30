BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - This recipe was submitted by Shawna Cozzens of Belpre! Her Blueberry Streusel Pie started its tradition during COVID when she had to learn to make homemade pies for the holidays.

Ingredients:

Pie:

2 cans (21oz) blueberry pie filling

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 crust frozen deep dish pie crust

Streusel:

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425, place cookie sheet in the oven to preheat.

In a medium bowl, stir together pie filling, cornstarch, and lemon juice.

Spoon into frozen crust.

In a small bowl, mix streusel ingredients with a fork until crumbly.

Sprinkle over filling.

Bake on baking sheet for 30- 35 minutes, after 15-20 minutes baking put foil over crust to prevent excessive browning.