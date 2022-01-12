Cherry Nut Fudge by Rhonda L. Milliron
Submitted by Rhonda L. Milliron of Parkersburg, W. Va.
Rhonda submitted her recipe by hand to the MOV Holiday Cookbook and was very happy to share her fudge recipe with the community.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of sugar
- 3/4 cup of evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup of butter
- 1 package of white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup of chopped candied cherries
- 1/4 cup chopped almond slivers
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon of cherry flavoring (Rhonda says you can also use 2 teaspoons of juice from the candied cherries)
Directions:
- Line a 9x9x2 pan with aluminum foil and then grease the foil with butter.
- Combine sugar, evaporated milk and butter into a pan. Bring to boil on med-high heat for 5 minutes.
- Stir in white chocolate chips, vanilla extract and cherry flavoring until melted.
- Remove pan from heat and fold in the chopped cherries and almonds.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Let set for 2-4 hours until it is completely cooled.
- Cut into squares and enjoy!
