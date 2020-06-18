WTAP

One Television Plaza

Parkersburg, WV. 26101

304-485-6397

Questions or comments for News, Weather or Sports:

news@wtap.com

Ken Long - Ext. 105

Station Vice President and General Manager

ken.long@wtap.com

Sarah Misel - Ext. 106

Accounting and Human Resources

sarah.misel@wtap.com

Dirk Kreiss - Ext. 120

Programming and Promotions Director

dirk.kreiss@wtap.com

Jeff Nutter - Ext. 117

Creative Director

jeff.nutter@wtap.com

Phillip Hickman - Ext. 122

News Director

phillip.hickman@wtap.com

Jim Wharton - Ext. 127

Sports Director

jim.wharton@wtap.com

Larry White - Ext. 110

Production Manager

larry.white@wtap.com

Kevin Buskirk - Ext. 131

Engineering

kevin.buskirk@wtap.com

Closed Captioning

Submit your Closed Captioning issues to ccnotify@wtap.com.

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv