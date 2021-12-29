Cream Cheese Sausage Balls by Teresa Bishop

Submitted by Teresa Bishop of Parkersburg, W. Va.

Teresa learned this recipe years ago from someone she worked with at her job. Teresa says that everyone seems to love her Cream Cheese Sausage Balls and that they are light and tasty, especially for a holiday gathering.

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 24 people

Ingredients:

1 lb of pork sausage (Teresa uses the hot sausage)

1 1/4 cups of Bisquick

8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

8 ounces of package cream cheese softened (Teresa says that you could use pimento cheese as well)

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all the ingredients and mix well. (Teresa adds a teaspoon of milk or so to moisten them up.) Form into 1-inch balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheet 1/2 inch apart and bake 15 minutes or until brown. (Teresa sprays the pan with non-stick spray) These freeze well to be used at a later time. You could also add in your own variants such as tabasco for hotter, etc.

