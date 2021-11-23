Dad’s Homemade Chocolate Pie by Judy Hapney

Submitted by Judy Hapney of Coolville, Ohio

Judy submitted her father’s recipe that he used to make year after year during the holidays. After her father passed away on Nov. 23, 2018, Judy decided to continue the family tradition and keep making her dad’s homemade chocolate pie.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8 small slices on a 9-inch crust

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa

1/3 cup corn starch

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups milk

1 cup half and half

3 tablespoons butter

9 Hershey kisses (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons van

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients together in sauce pan. Add milk Cook over medium heat stirring constantly until very thick. When thick, keep stirring until thicker. Take off heat, then add your butter and vanilla. Add your nine Hershey kisses. Stir until melted. Pour into a 9-inch pie crust. Judy uses a graham cracker crust, but she says you can use any crust of your choice.

