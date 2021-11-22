Dinner Rolls by Momma Wise

Katie has been attending the Annual Wise Family Thanksgiving Feast for 10 years now. Every year for Thanksgiving, Katie looks forward to devouring the homemade bread rolls. Her mother-in-law is a wonderful cook, and Katie always brags to others about how delicious her homemade rolls are. Last year, Katie was given the secret recipe. To her surprise, these were not really “homemade” at all. Momma Wise for the win!

Total Time: 15 minutes

Servings: ideally 18

Ingredients:

Rhodes Bake ‘N Serve Yeast Dinner Rolls 36ct (any frozen rolls will do)

Directions:

Spray your muffin tin with the cooking spray. Spray generously. Repeat this step with the next muffin tin.

Take two frozen rolls and place them side by side into the muffin tin, standing up right. Repeat this step with the next muffin tin.

Grab a section of plastic wrap and spray one side of it generously with cooking spray.

Take that same piece of plastic wrap and loosely lay the sprayed side overtop the entire muffin tin. Repeat this step with the next muffin tin.

Set muffin tins aside and let the dough rise. This typically takes about 2-3 hours.

Once the dough has risen up to form rolls, remove the plastic wrap and place tins into the oven at 350 degrees and bake for 10-15 minutes.

Keep an eye on them. Once the tops begin to turn golden brown, you are good to go.