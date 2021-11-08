Doggy Holiday Feast
Submitted by Kitty Capelle of Negaunee, MI
Every year at Thanksgiving, we always make a dog-safe version of our feast for our pup-kids to enjoy something special too! The hard part is convincing them to eat kibble again once they eat all the leftovers...
Total time: 45 minutes
Servings: Feeds two small dogs, 2x per day for about a day or two
Ingredients:
- 1 large sweet potato or 2-3 small ones
- 1 c. uncooked white rice
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 1 c. raw green beans, strings removed and cut into bite sized pieces
- Dog’s favorite treat (for garnish)
Directions:
- Bring 2 c. water to boil and stir in rice. Cook until the rice is tender and fluffy. The water should be absorbed.
- Stab the sweet potato all over with a fork, wrap in a damp paper towel. Microwave on high until the sweet potato is cooked throughout. Usually around 11 minutes for a big one and 8 for a smaller one.
- Microwave green beans in a covered bowl with a tbs or two of water for about 2 minutes.
- In separate pan, heat ground turkey in a shallow layer of water. Break apart as it cooks.
- When turkey is thoroughly cooked, mix together with rice.
- Let everything thoroughly cool before serving.
- Top with a crushed dog treat for garnish.