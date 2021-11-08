Doggy Holiday Feast

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: Feeds two small dogs, 2x per day for about a day or two

Ingredients:

1 c. raw green beans, strings removed and cut into bite sized pieces

Directions:

Bring 2 c. water to boil and stir in rice. Cook until the rice is tender and fluffy. The water should be absorbed.

Stab the sweet potato all over with a fork, wrap in a damp paper towel. Microwave on high until the sweet potato is cooked throughout. Usually around 11 minutes for a big one and 8 for a smaller one.

Microwave green beans in a covered bowl with a tbs or two of water for about 2 minutes.

In separate pan, heat ground turkey in a shallow layer of water. Break apart as it cooks.

When turkey is thoroughly cooked, mix together with rice.

Let everything thoroughly cool before serving.