Doggy Holiday Feast

Submitted by Kitty Capelle of Negaunee, MI

Every year at Thanksgiving, we always make a dog-safe version of our feast for our pup-kids to enjoy something special too! The hard part is convincing them to eat kibble again once they eat all the leftovers...
Two dogs looking at a plate of green beans, sweet potatoes, and turkey

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: Feeds two small dogs, 2x per day for about a day or two

Ingredients:

  • 1 large sweet potato or 2-3 small ones
  • 1 c. uncooked white rice
  • 1 lb ground turkey
  • 1 c. raw green beans, strings removed and cut into bite sized pieces
  • Dog’s favorite treat (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Bring 2 c. water to boil and stir in rice. Cook until the rice is tender and fluffy. The water should be absorbed.
  2. Stab the sweet potato all over with a fork, wrap in a damp paper towel. Microwave on high until the sweet potato is cooked throughout. Usually around 11 minutes for a big one and 8 for a smaller one.
  3. Microwave green beans in a covered bowl with a tbs or two of water for about 2 minutes.
  4. In separate pan, heat ground turkey in a shallow layer of water. Break apart as it cooks.
  5. When turkey is thoroughly cooked, mix together with rice.
  6. Let everything thoroughly cool before serving.
  7. Top with a crushed dog treat for garnish.