The local area is facing a difficult and challenging time. But one sacrifice you won’t have to make is missing church service! Mid-Ohio Valley Churches is a place where you can explore a list of local churches that are offering various types of virtual church services.

If you would like to have your church added to our list, please send an email to katie.wise@wtap.com

19th Street Church of God

3FC Ministries

Baptist Temple Parkersburg

Barlow Presbyterian Church

Barlow Vincent Church of Christ

Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption

Belpre Heights United Methodist Church

Bethel Baptist Church

Bible Baptist Church of Bartlett

Christ Community Wesleyan Church

Christ Our Hope Catholic Mission Harrisville

City Soul Ministries

Dewey Ave (St. Marys) Church of Christ

Downtown Bethel Equipping Center

Edgelawn United Methodist Church

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg

Fairlawn Baptist Church

Faith Baptist

Fellowship Baptist Church

Fifth Street Church of Christ

First Baptist Church of Parkersburg

First Baptist Church of St. Marys

First Baptist Church of Belmont, WV

First Baptist Williamstown

First Congregational UCC Marietta

First Presbyterian Church of Marietta

First United Methodist Church Parkersburg

First United Methodist Church Williamstown

First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg

Friendship Ridge Christian Fellowship

Gilman United Methodist Church

Grace Baptist Church Parkersburg

Grace Gospel Church

Grand Central Church of Christ

Harrisville Baptist Church

Landmark Baptist Church

Liberty Street Church

Lifeline Apostolic Church

Lighthouse Baptist Church

Little Hocking United Methodist Church

Lowell Christian Church

Lubeck Community Baptist Church

Marietta Celebration Center

Mount Hermon UB

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist

Murphytown United Methodist Church

New Hope Baptist Church

North Bend Church

North End Church of Christ

North Parkersburg Baptist

One Church Vienna

Parkersburg Christian Church

Pathway Community Church of Marietta

Pennsboro Church of God

Pinehurst Christian Church

Pioneer Presbyterian Church

Porterfield Baptist Church

Ravenswood Church of God

Red Hill United Methodist Church

Redeemer Church in Parkersburg

Rockland Church

Sand Hill United Methodist Church

South Parkersburg Baptist

South Parkersburg United Methodist Church

St. John Catholic Church in Saint Marys, WV

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Marietta

St. Paul’s Evangelical Gathering

St. Marks United Methodist Church

St. Matthew United Methodist Church

St. Michael Church

St. Paul Lutheran

Stephenson UMC

Sunrise Baptist Church

Sunrise Church of Christ

The Ark of Belpre

The Belpre Church of Christ

The Celebration Center of Belpre

The Gathering PKB

The Journey Church

The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd

The Peoples Church of Boaz

The River Family Christian Center

The Rock

The Warehouse Church

Trinity Episcopal

Trinity United Methodist Church

Tunnel United Methodist Church

Vienna Baptist

Wagner Lynch Community Church

Wagner Union Church

Warren Chapel United Methodist Church

Waterford Church of the Nazarene

Westminster Presbyterian

WV Vienna Church of God