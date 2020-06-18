The local area is facing a difficult and challenging time. But one sacrifice you won’t have to make is missing church service! Mid-Ohio Valley Churches is a place where you can explore a list of local churches that are offering various types of virtual church services.
If you would like to have your church added to our list, please send an email to katie.wise@wtap.com
Barlow Presbyterian Church
Barlow Vincent Church of Christ
Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption
Belpre Heights United Methodist Church
Bible Baptist Church of Bartlett
Christ Community Wesleyan Church
Christ Our Hope Catholic Mission Harrisville
Dewey Ave (St. Marys) Church of Christ
Downtown Bethel Equipping Center
Edgelawn United Methodist Church
Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg
First Baptist Church of Parkersburg
First Baptist Church of St. Marys
First Baptist Church of Belmont, WV
First Congregational UCC Marietta
First Presbyterian Church of Marietta
First United Methodist Church Parkersburg
First United Methodist Church Williamstown
First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg
Friendship Ridge Christian Fellowship
Gilman United Methodist Church
Grace Baptist Church Parkersburg
Grand Central Church of Christ
Little Hocking United Methodist Church
Lubeck Community Baptist Church
Murphytown United Methodist Church
Pathway Community Church of Marietta
Red Hill United Methodist Church
Redeemer Church in Parkersburg
Sand Hill United Methodist Church
South Parkersburg United Methodist Church
St. John Catholic Church in Saint Marys, WV
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Marietta
St. Paul’s Evangelical Gathering
St. Marks United Methodist Church
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
The Celebration Center of Belpre
The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd
The River Family Christian Center
Trinity United Methodist Church
Tunnel United Methodist Church
Warren Chapel United Methodist Church
Waterford Church of the Nazarene