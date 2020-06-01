(WTAP)

Business Name: CPS

City: Parkersburg, WV

Industry: Retail

Full Time

Education: High School

Job Requirements: 40 hr/wk & punctual

Must be 21 years of age

Able to lift 25 lbs

Good communications skills with people, computer keyboard skills, must be able to pass a credit & federal background check.

Salary Type: Hourly

Starting wage: $10./hr with increases

Benefits: Health insurance, Retirement program, Paid vacation and holidays

If you are interested, please email or send a resume &/or work history to:

Email: cps11660@gmail.com

Addresses: CPS P.O. Box 5091 Vienna, WV 26105