Business Name: CPS
City: Parkersburg, WV
Industry: Retail
Full Time
Education: High School
Job Requirements: 40 hr/wk & punctual
Must be 21 years of age
Able to lift 25 lbs
Good communications skills with people, computer keyboard skills, must be able to pass a credit & federal background check.
Salary Type: Hourly
Starting wage: $10./hr with increases
Benefits: Health insurance, Retirement program, Paid vacation and holidays
If you are interested, please email or send a resume &/or work history to:
Email: cps11660@gmail.com
Addresses: CPS P.O. Box 5091 Vienna, WV 26105