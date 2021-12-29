Pilgrim Pumpkin Pie by Nancy Garletts

Submitted by Nancy Garletts of Pennsboro, W. Va.

Nancy first made her “Pilgrim Pumpkin Pie” recipe at a church potluck dinner. She said that so many people, especially older people at the potluck, commented that it tasted just like their pumpkin pies that they grew up eating from their grandmothers and mothers. Nancy says that this recipe is now her “go-to” recipe whenever she needs to make a pie.

Total time: If you make the pumpkin from scratch like Nancy does, it could take 6-8 hours. If you buy the pumpkin already made, it takes approximately 1 hour.

Servings: 8 servings per pie

Ingredients:

1 pumpkin

16-ounce can of pumpkin (2 cups)

1 can of evaporated milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup of packed brown sugar

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Nancy makes her own pumpkin from scratch, so the first thing she does is cut the pumpkin up. She then removes the seeds and stringy stuff underneath of the seeds. Then, she cooks the pumpkin until it can be smashed and drains off the water. Last, she blends it all in a blender until it is smooth. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. For the pie, mix all ingredients together with mixer on medium speed. Add mixture to two shallow dish pie pans or 1 1/2 deep dish pie pans. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes; then reduce heat to 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Insert knife if it comes out clean then cool to set up; if knife doesn’t come out clean, cook another 10 minutes. Will set up as it cools. If you can make your own crust use this, but if you are like Nancy and cannot make homemade crust, use premade shallow or deep dish crust.

