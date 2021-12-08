Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Sheila Chapman

Submitted by Sheila Chapman of Coolville, Ohio

Sheila submitted a recipe to the MOV Holiday Cookbook that she has been making for years. She has changed and adapted her recipe, though, making this dessert even better. If she had to describe her pineapple upside down cake, Sheila refers to it as “moist and delicious.”

Total Time: 60 - 65 minutes (40 - 45 minutes to bake, approximately 20 minutes to mix)

Servings: 9-inch round skillet, serving size varies on sizes of slices

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of margarine

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 1/2 cups of canned pineapple

2/3 cup of sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

1 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of milk (Keep pineapple juice from can and have powdered milk for adaption in place of milk)

Maraschino cherries

Directions:

Melt 3 tablespoons of margarine in skillet Sprinkle with brown sugar Arrange fruit in skillet Put Maraschino cherries in skillet in middle of pineapple Cream 1/3 cup of margarine and granulated sugar until light and fluffy Blend in egg and vanilla Add combined dry ingredients alternately with milk (Sheila does pineapple juice with powder milk in place of milk) Mix well with each addition (Sheila also chops up pineapple and puts it in the batter to add more flavor) Carefully pour batter over fruit Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean Immediately invert onto platter

