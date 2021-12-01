"Pumpkin Turnovers" by Annabell Gibson

Annabell submitted her holiday favorite “Pumpkin Turnovers” that she enjoys making. She said that it’s worth noting that the dough is handmade, and she hopes to eventually make this a family recipe.

Total Time: 1 hour

Servings: 18 people

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Take the flour and butter and mix them together with a whisk. Then, little by little add in the cold water.

Take the pumpkin filling mix and add it with the evaporated milk and 2 eggs in a large bowl.

Once you have both of those things done, put the dough into circles after you have rolled it and add the pie filling into it.

Fold the dough with the filling in half and use a fork to close the ends.

After all of this is done, use the fork and poke the pie in the middle.

Cool for 17 minutes.