Razzlin’ Dazzlin’ Cranberry Sauce by Austin Ide

Submitted by Austin Ide Marietta, Ohio

WTAP director Austin Ide submitted his mom’s cranberry sauce that Austin has coined into the “Razzlin’ Dazzlin’ Cranberry Sauce” for the holidays. Austin says it’s a simple, yet tasty, recipe that started when him and his siblings wouldn’t eat cranberry sauce. His mom had to add a twist to the recipe to make it “pop” with more flavor leading to this updated recipe. Austin says it was an instant hit for him and his siblings along with all of the guests that they would have over for Thanksgiving.

Razzlin' Dazzlin' cranberry sauce by Austin Ide of Marietta. (Austin Ide | Austin Ide)

Total Time: 70 minutes

Servings: 10 people

Ingredients:

2 small boxes of raspberry flavored Jell-O

2 cans of Ocean Spray whole cranberry sauce (Not the jellied kind)

Directions:

Open and pour cranberry sauce in a mixing bowl. Slowly mix in Jell-O powder mix with cranberry sauce. Mix well until powder dissolves in cranberry sauce. Refrigerate cranberry sauce for an hour to allow Jell-O mix to set. ENJOY!

