Sweet Potato Brûlée by Julia McCauley

Submitted by Julia McCauley of Marietta, Ohio

The holiday menu for Julia and her family has been a staple for five different generations, but this year, Julia decided to add her own recipe. She came across the sweet potato brûlée recipe, but she added her own twist to the recipe.

Total Time: 25 minutes (5 minutes or less to put together, 20 minutes to bake)

Servings: Flexible (1 sweet potato per 2-3 people)

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato, peeled, per 2-3 people

2 tablespoons of butter per potato

1/4 cup of hot milk per potato

1/4 cup of brown sugar per potato

1/4 cup of chopped pecans per potato

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon per potato

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg per potato

1/2 teaspoon of sea salt per potato

Directions:

Boil potatoes until soft. Drain. Mash and add milk and butter to desired consistency. Put in baking dish. Sprinkle on top remaining ingredients in order above. Bake 20 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Can broil last 2 minutes for desired appearance.

