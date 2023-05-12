Skip to content
Home
Latest Video
News
Weather
Sports
Obituaries
Livestream
Home
News
Ap
Business
Community
COVID-19 Updates
Crime
Economy
Education
Politics / Elections
Energy
Family
International
National
Regional
Road Conditions
State
Video
Accidents
Weather
Radar
Live Streaming Weather & Special Reports
Closings
Skycams
Sports
Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
Obituaries
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WTAP
Digital Advertising with WTAP
Careers
Purchase WTAP News Stories
Download Our Mobile Apps
Submit a Story
Community Calendar
Features and Contests
Daybreak Trivia Winners
This Is Home
Get Your Game Face On Challenge
Our Christmas Dinner
Jan Dils Golden Apple Award
Your Good News
Athlete of the Week
Band of the Week
Buy MOV First
Churches
Deck the MOV
Football Frenzy
Happy Pawlidays
MOVs Holiday Cookbook
Pet Corner
News Poll
Academic Achiever
Sports Poll
Sketch the Outdoors
Winter Tips
WTAP Job Board
Latest Newscasts
Closed Captioning/Audio Description
Gray DC Bureau
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Great Health Divide
Investigate TV
PowerNation
User Content
Press Releases
The Wilds Enter-To-Win