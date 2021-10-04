Absorb Analyze™ Allows LMS Users to Dive Deep into the Impact of Learning with New Business Intelligence and Ad Hoc Reporting Tool

Absorb Analyze™ Allows LMS Users to Dive Deep into the Impact of Learning with New Business Intelligence and Ad Hoc Reporting Tool

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS), Absorb Infuse and Absorb Create, today announced the release of a new self-serve Business Intelligence (BI) and ad hoc reporting tool named Absorb Analyze™. Absorb Analyze is the next generation of business intelligence and reporting solutions for Absorb LMS.

Absorb Software - Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) (PRNewsfoto/Absorb Software)

With the ability to dive deep into your data...administrators can see how learning is driving business outcomes.

This notable tool provides business stakeholders with a better understanding of what's happening with their training programs and how their user base is performing through powerful, easy-to-use reporting options. Ultimately, giving them the ability to measure the impact of learning.

Absorb Analyze enables users to:

Drill Down into Their Data: Access a set of BI widgets (maps, gauges and charts) with complete customization options to create intuitive, all-in-one dashboards for administrators, providing immediate access to ad hoc reporting and long-term analysis.

Establish Performance Alerts: Obtain automated alerts to specified report viewers when key thresholds are hit through the Pulse feature. L&D professionals will be able to identify where their training program can improve and measure its effectiveness.

Analyze Future Opportunities: Observe trends and use forecasts to understand possible future scenarios for learning engagement and other relevant business metrics.

Unlock Data Driven Insight: Automatically generate narratives, or text summaries, that provide an easy way to understand data. With Absorb Analyze, administrators can get the answers they need to improve their training programs and operations.

Make the Report Their Own: Branded dashboards and themes allow professionals to create effective reports while visualizing their data with predefined fields, groupings that match the unique corporate brand.

Absorb Analyze is the newest product in an ever-expanding market of business intelligence and it has strong reporting capabilities that are unlike any other vendor. With Absorb Analyze added to your LMS, Absorb Software clients can now benefit from valuable features without worrying about having a background or expertise in big data analysis.

"At Absorb, continuous innovation and our commitment to clients are paramount to our success. Putting easy-to-use BI into the hands of our clients is just one way we're delivering on that promise," said Craig Basford, EVP of Product at Absorb Software. "With the ability to dive deep into your data for reporting and analysis purposes, administrators can see how learning is driving business outcomes. Absorb Analyze's customization and powerful features—like dashboards for quick insights on learning programs or ROI analysis—give our clients an edge in today's competitive landscape."

Read more on Absorb Analyze and other innovative features at www.absorblms.com.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software, backed by market-leading equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson Stowe (WCAS), is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston and Tampa. Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations worldwide. The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and Absorb Create; a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration. To learn more about Absorb Software, its products, and the "Learn Everywhere" mantra that inspires them, visit www.absorblms.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Absorb Software