DCG Acquisitions Closes On Noteworthy Sale Of Tarbox Toyota Hyundai, Now Nucar Tarbox Toyota And Nucar Tarbox Hyundai

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group (DCG) Company, has secured one of the automotive industry's most significant transactions in 2021. DCG facilitated the acquisition of Tarbox Toyota Hyundai by DCD Automotive Holdings. The dealerships are now Nucar Tarbox Toyota and Nucar Tarbox Hyundai.

This significant acquisition reiterates DCG's superior standing as an industry forerunner in securing legacies. In July 2021, the company exceeded its yearly mark with its 16th acquisition.

Woody Woodward and John Hyland of the Eastern region facilitated the closing of this acquisition.

"We are pleased to have closed on this critical acquisition and to continue setting the standard in securing legacies," said Dave Cantin, DCG Founder, and CEO. "Our unmatched success is made possible by our team's unparalleled knowledge base and professionalism, relentless hard work, and unyielding commitment to our clients.

"Through creative thinking and problem-solving, DCG ensures a beneficial and painless process for all parties involved in an acquisition," Cantin continued. "It is because of all of these attributes that we have achieved the most successful year in company history."

Dan Dagesse, who in 1974 made his first acquisition of Lewis Ford, founded DCD Automotive Holdings. This acquisition for Dan and his son Chris marks the group's 24th & 25th location. DCD Automotive Holdings/Nucar operates in Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This acquisition is the company's first in the state of Rhode Island.

Tarbox has been a well-established name for three generations. The company started its venture into the automotive field in 1920 with a roadside stand, and since then, it has grown into a highly recognized brand in Rhode Island. Ed Tarbox acquired the Toyota dealership in 1996, and the Hyundai dealership was added in 2004. Ed just celebrated his 25th year with one of the largest automotive dealerships within the New England area.

Recent transactions by DCG include sale of two Lexus dealerships in California; Lexus of Oxnard and Lexus of Santa Barbara, purchased by Ken Garff Automotive Group from Lithia Motors. DCG also secured one of the largest single point Honda acquisitions in U.S. history with Curry Honda Atlanta, owned by Bernie Curry, which was also acquired by Lithia Motors. Other transactions include Ron Carter Cadillac and Ron Carter Hyundai, now Big Star Cadillac and Big Star Hyundai in Texas, as well as Mercedes Benz of Billings, Montana, sold by Rimrock Auto Group, and Roy Robinson Subaru to Kendall Auto Group. DCG are experts in analyzing valuations of a dealership's worth and specializes in representing platform acquisitions, overseeing multiple dealerships within an individual acquisition.

