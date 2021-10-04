Kansas City Fisher House Opens its Doors to Veteran Families Receiving Care at The VA

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Fisher House officially opened its doors to support the families of Veterans receiving care at the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2021.

The Kansas City Fisher House, located in Kansas City, MO, opened its doors to veteran and military families on Oct. 4, 2021. Serving the Kansas City VA Medical Center, this Fisher House will provide a home away from home for veteran families while loved ones are treated at the VA. The 13,500 sq. ft. home provides lodging at no cost.

"Fisher House really was a beacon in the midst of multiple medical crises. It was a relief from a financial burden and a physical burden, and it was an emotional support," said Maureen Karkovice, a Fisher House guest who supported her Marine Corps son during a fight against thyroid cancer.

The 13,500 sq. ft. home provides lodging for families of Veterans at no cost, allowing them to be with their loved ones while they undergo treatment at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. The new home away from home will mean a savings to Veteran families of more than half a million dollars each year.

This is the 92nd Fisher House located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom. This project has the distinction of being the only Fisher House built entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened to serve families with special precautions in place, including social distancing and increased cleaning procedures. The Kansas City Fisher House provides a safe place for Veterans and their families to stay free of charge while receiving medical care, greatly reducing the financial burden caused by a long-term stay away from home.

"We are thrilled to have the newest Fisher House open and ready to support the families of Veterans in the Kansas City region," said Kansas City VA Medical Center Interim Director Lisa Curnes. "The community support we have received for a Fisher House in Kansas City has been remarkable. I appreciate all the donors who have shown their commitment to our Veterans by making this project their charity of choice for our community. This newest addition to the Fisher House network will have a direct and meaningful impact during times of need and long-term effects for the Veterans and families we serve."

"Kansas City is in the heart of the country and serves a large Veteran population," said Fisher House Foundation President David Coker. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to build this Fisher House in partnership with the community so that Veteran families can heal together."

The Kansas City Fisher House has 16 handicap accessible guest suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room, and an outdoor patio. The home was gifted to VA as part of the dedication ceremony.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veterans' families: Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities, T-Mobile, Wohlers Family Foundation, Colonel Regis Canny, USAF (Ret.) & Dr. Susan King, National Football League Players Association, Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, SAP, Vehicles for Veterans, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.



About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $525 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About the Kansas City VA Fisher House –

https://www.kansascity.va.gov/services/Kansas_City_Fisher_House.asp

Please visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VAKansasCity



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation