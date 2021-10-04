Trial Lawyer Lazar Raynal joins King & Spalding's Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that trial lawyer Lazar Raynal has joined the firm as a partner in the Trial and Global Disputes practice group in the Chicago office.

Lazar Raynal

Raynal is a preeminent trial lawyer who advises and tries cases for clients on a wide array of fiduciary and complex commercial litigation, including patent cases, fiduciary disputes, breach of contract, fraud and long-term supply agreement cases. He manages litigation both in the U.S. and abroad. Clients seek out Raynal to represent them in bet-the-company cases, and he also has led internal investigations for clients and tried a variety of criminal cases.

Raynal joins the firm from Quinn Emanuel. He previously was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery, where he served on its management and executive committees and chaired the firm's litigation practice.

"Lazar is a well-known and highly respected trial lawyer whose clients rely on his judgment and experience to navigate complex business issues," said Andy Bayman, Chair of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Two hallmarks of our team are our ability to try high-stakes cases, and to understand our clients' overarching business needs. Lazar does both skillfully, and is a great fit for our clients and our trial practice."

Raynal is a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and his JD from the University of Notre Dame Law School, cum laude.

"Lazar's multi-faceted practice expands our ability to serve clients with high-stakes litigation," said Chicago Office Managing Partner Zach Fardon. "His experience and collegial nature fit in nicely with our growing office and our firm. K&S's strong litigation, investigations, regulatory and transactional practices will help build on what he can provide his clients."

"King & Spalding not only offers a fantastic platform for my practice, it also has top-notch transactional and regulatory practices that can serve my clients' other legal concerns," Raynal said. "The one firm culture and truly collaborative approach were a big draw for me. I'm excited to hit the ground running with this team."

