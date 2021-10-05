Retain Staff, Maximize Revenue, Drive Outcomes: OPEN MINDS' National Study On Clinical Documentation & Technology -- A Free Webinar By Remarkable Health & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Retain Staff, Maximize Revenue, Drive Outcomes: OPEN MINDS' National Study On Clinical Documentation & Technology , courtesy of Remarkable Health. This event will showcase the results of the recent OPEN MINDS national survey on clinical documentation practices and technology and provide a case study of the effects of AI tools on a specialty provider organization's performance.

The clinical documentation process hasn't changed for decades – until recently. Now there are new tech tools that can be used to streamline the clinical documentation process and they are having an impact. This is important because in traditional clinical workflows, a clinical team member will spend up to two days a week on clinical documentation.

"Good clinical documentation is at the heart of effective quality care and revenue cycle management, and can lead to better clinical decision-making," says Peter Flick, CEO of Remarkable Health. "Inadequate documentation can cause a loss of productivity and increase staff turnover due to frustration and burnout. Technology can play a key role in improving the situation, and I'm excited to share some of the data we've uncovered so organizations can learn how to use these tools to transform their documentation process, increase staff productivity, and improve the consumer experience."

In addition to a briefing on the survey results, OPEN MINDS' Senior Associate Joe Naughton-Travers, M.Ed., and Remarkable Health's CEO, Peter Flick, will discuss the new technology-enabled tools to improve clinical documentation processes and how they affect consumer experience and staff productivity and retention. You will also learn how specialist provider organizations manage clinical documentation.

Attendees of this webinar can expect to discuss:

Factors with the greatest impact on growing revenue, profitability and cashflow to provider agencies

Average amount of time clinical staff spends on documentation and how Executives rate the quality prior to a review

Correlation between clinical documentation and EHR satisfaction level

Our faculty for this event will be OPEN MINDS' Senior Associate Joe Naughton-Travers, M.Ed., and Remarkable Health's CEO, Peter Flick. Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M. has more than 30 years of experience in the health and human service field. During his tenure as a Senior Associate with OPEN MINDS since 1998, he has served as lead of dozens of client initiatives, served as editor of OPEN MINDS publications, and is the author of many groundbreaking articles and presentations. Peter Flick is the Founder and CEO of Remarkable Health, a Scottsdale-based software company for the behavioral health and human services industry. In 2014, Peter created an investment vehicle to pursue the idea of Remarkable Health, and in 2015, led the acquisition of ClaimTrak, an EHR software pioneer for the behavioral health industry. Previously, Peter co-founded Relay Network, the leading mobile consumer engagement platform for the commercial health insurance industry. He managed the product and technology team, released several products, is an inventor on a mobile communication patent, and led $18M in venture financing.

Don't miss Retain Staff, Maximize Revenue, Drive Outcomes: OPEN MINDS' National Study On Clinical Documentation & Technology on October 6th at 1:00 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Remarkable Health. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Remarkable Health

Remarkable Health is a leading software company focused on providing behavioral health, substance abuse and human service organizations the tools they need to provide remarkable staff to client experiences and drive positive outcomes. We offer EHR+, which includes a CT|One (FKA ClaimTrak), a purpose built fully integrated EHR platform, and Bells, the first virtual clinical documentation assistant that works as a companion to the EHR experience. Learn more at Remarkable Health .

Bells is the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Bells provides a suite of tools that deliver immediate and ongoing improvements in the clinical documentation process that save time, reduce errors, eliminate redundancy, improve quality, decrease rejected claims and increase employee satisfaction through both rules-based capabilities, as well as AI learning and recommendation capabilities. Learn more at Bells.ai .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Media Contact:

Meena Dayak

Executive Vice President

OPEN MINDS

717-334-1329

mdayak@openminds.com

