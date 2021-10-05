New Hire Announcement- Managing Director- Global Head of Institutional Sales and Trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Martin Cummins will be joining the firm as Managing Director, Global Head of Institutional Sales and Trading. Most recently, Mr. Cummins was the global head of equity trading at Tiger Fintech, a publicly traded company.

Mr. Cummins brings his impressive experience as an institutional trader to Revere. Prior to Revere, Mr. Cummins worked at Tiger Fintech, building out the institutional sales and trading platform. Prior to Tiger Fintech, Martin was responsible for the Asia sales and trading product at BNP, America's. Preceding BNP, Martin was a multi-asset trader at CITIC Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

"We are very lucky to have Martin come aboard. His experience in building institutional trading desks will be invaluable as we continue to expand our trading capabilities," says Greg Wildeman, COO of Revere.

"I'm joining Revere at a very exciting time," said Mr. Cummins. "Revere has had tremendous growth over the past six months and is now in a great position to build a first in class institutional offering."

About Martin Cummins

Prior to joining Revere Securities, Martin Cummins was the global head of equity trading at Tiger Fintech, a publicly traded company under ticker TIGR US on the Nasdaq. Martin joined the Tiger platform to build institutional trading from the ground up, across offices in the US, Hong Kong, Beijing and New Zealand.

Preceding Tiger Securities, Martin was responsible for the Asia sales and trading product at BNP, America's. Martin was instrumental for driving US equity trading business from Asian and European institutional accounts, while proactively sales trading the Asian ORD market to US based investors. Martin was also part of the BNP ETF desk, which is considered to be in the top 10 ETF market makers globally.

Prior to joining BNP, Martin was a multi-asset trader for CITIC Securities (6030 HK), the largest investment bank in mainland China. Prior to CITIC securities, Martin was the sole sales trader for Standard Chartered Bank, in which he built an institutional equity desk with several salespeople. Former to this, Martin was an institutional cash block trader at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, in which he started his career.

Martin earned his MBA from Cornell University and a BS in Accounting from Roger William University.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:

Jay Yu

Revere Securities LLC

(212) 688-2350

jyu@reveresecurities.com

