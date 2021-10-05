Video series 'Inspira' highlights the ups and downs of business leaders on the way to success through one-on-one interviews with V&V Supremo's Chief Visionary.

V&V Supremo Foods Debuts Inspirational Video Series Aimed at Uplifting the Business Community Post-Pandemic Video series 'Inspira' highlights the ups and downs of business leaders on the way to success through one-on-one interviews with V&V Supremo's Chief Visionary.

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning producer of Mexican cheese, crema, and chorizo, V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc., is thrilled to announce a new inspirational video series, 'Inspira.' The series — a first of its kind in the industry — is broadcast across the company's social media platforms and features interviews of prominent business patrons including restauranteurs, retailers, and distributors. The interviews were conducted remotely by Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., during the Covid-19 pandemic.

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo Foods Debuts 'Inspira' Inspirational Video Series.

Villaseñor describes the 'Inspira' series as sharing hope and connecting the community from all sides — business owners, distributors, and consumers.

"It's a great way to shed light on a lot of good and positive information that many people don't take into consideration," he explained. "They see a successful business …but they have no idea what it took to get there."

The team at V&V Supremo Foods wanted to inspire the community with stories of those who overcame significant hurdles during their rise to success, especially during the pandemic, when entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes went through turbulent times.

There are two main components to every 'Inspira' story:

History and Community: Each interview reveals a history lesson of the business that details generational roots, breakout business moments, the support of local communities, and the inspiration for the business.

Success Stories: These interviews serve as an inspiration to current businesses and those looking to start a business.

Every patron shares some advice on success in the interviews, including Owner of Taxco Produce, Alfredo Duarte.

"If you dedicate yourself, if you get down to work, you can achieve anything in this country," he said.

Beto Huerta, of Salsa Street Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, speaks about developing successful menu items.

"They can always tell you whatever you want to hear, but when they eat the whole taco — nothing left on the plate — then the quality of the product speaks for itself," he said.

The interviews also touch on the Covid-19 pandemic as business owners suddenly had to adhere to new restrictions and consider the health and safety of their guests and employees.

"We have the people. The clientele is there. People are supporting us," recalled Juan Luis Gonzales, Executive Chef of Mago Grill & Cantina, while praising the support of their customers during the pandemic.

To learn more about 'Inspira' stories visit, www.vvsupremo.com/inspira

If you are a business owner or entrepreneur and would like to share your story, please contact inspira@vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheese, crema, and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexican natives Gilberto Villaseñor Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor and is now one of the nation's oldest family-run Hispanic food businesses. V&V Supremo® services both the retail and foodservice industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo® Foods, visit www.vvsupremo.com

"Like" V&V Supremo® Foods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Vvsupremo

Follow V&V Supremo® Foods on Instagram @Vvsupremo

Keep up with V&V Supremo® Foods on YouTube at www.youtube.com/vvsupremo

For media inquiries, please contact

Media Relations

media.r@vvsupremo.com

312.224.2820

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.