Warehowz Launches Self-Service for Flexible, On-Demand Warehousing

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehowz, a cloud-based, on-demand warehousing marketplace, has launched a new self-service solution that enables businesses to find affordable, flexible warehouse space in as little as 24 hours. Warehowz's enhanced capabilities automatically match businesses in need of storage and fulfillment solutions with available space in over 1,500 warehouses throughout North America.

"Our solution allows businesses to find and contract with a quality warehouse in the same day," said Darrell Jervey, founder and CEO of Warehowz. "We are revolutionizing the way businesses and warehouses work together by improving the processes that take the most time and cause the greatest friction."

Without Warehowz's self-service capabilities, businesses must manually navigate through evaluating the quality and reliability of the warehouse, as well as comparing varied pricing structures. This often requires significant time for phone or email communication with warehouse personnel before transactions are executed.

In addition to benefiting businesses, Warehowz's innovative self-service solution enables warehouses and 3PLs to pick and choose the projects they desire while simultaneously marketing their services and facility to a large audience of prospective customers. Warehouses save time on sales and negotiations and avoid implementing duplicative software. This symbiotic relationship is precisely why Warehowz's marketplace strategy differs from other incumbents in the industry and why self-serve is poised to accelerate growth for the company in the next 12 to 18 months.

Warehowz has created a seamless self-service search process on the Warehowz marketplace.

Businesses outline criteria, such as product type, location, project duration and more.

Warehowz uses its matching algorithm to connect the user with fully vetted facilities who then provide quotes in a format that allows for side-by-side cost comparisons across standardized rate categories.

Users select the quote and provider, and contracts are automatically generated. All payments are facilitated through Warehowz's marketplace.

Businesses with questions can connect directly with the facility or with Warehowz.

Warehowz's self-service offering comes at a time when businesses are managing significant supply chain disruptions, shrinking warehouse availability, and soaring warehouse rates. Warehowz empowers retailers and suppliers to make better and faster decisions without being hindered by long-term leases, costly minimums, or large-scale software implementations.

