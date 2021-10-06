American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13723944#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"

Date accessible through:

November 19, 2021

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2021, we owned 54,785 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent  
Investor Relations 
Nicholas Fromm 
Phone: (855) 794-2447 
Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent  
Media Relations 
Megan Grabos 
Phone: (805) 413-5088 
Email: media@ah4r.com

