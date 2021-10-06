Help Bar Louie Support Military Families This Holiday Season

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Louie is eager to launch its newest Cocktails For A Cause partnership with Operation Homefront (OH), a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families. For nearly 10 years, they've helped over 600 military families with caregiver services, financial assistance, recurring family support, and more. "Operation Homefront is proud to partner with Bar Louie in support of our military and veteran families," said Jill Eskin-Smith, Vice President of Corporate & Foundation Partnerships for Operation Homefront. "Cocktails For A Cause provides a wonderful opportunity for Bar Louie and their loyal customers to demonstrate their ongoing commitment to helping America's military families start strong and stay strong throughout their journeys."

Since 2016, Bar Louie has partnered with OH, donating more than $125,000 to date. Beginning October 6th through January 4th, Bar Louie will donate $1 from each purchase of the Bourbon Apple Highball to OH as our way of supporting families that have served and sacrificed so much for our communities and our country. This season's cocktail features Maker's Mark Bourbon, Pama Liqueur, apple, cranberry, lemon, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer, topped with crispy apple chips. Guests can also contribute by making a $1, $5, or $10 donation during checkout, in-store and online.

As an arm of Bar Louie's charitable giveback program Louie Loves, Cocktails For A Cause offers a unique way for guests to give back to their community every quarter. "As we all begin to gather with one another again preparing for and enjoying the holiday season, we see it more important than ever to work more closely with this organization, supporting active and retired military families," said Tom Fricke, Chief Executive and Marketing Officer. "As a former Naval Intelligence Officer, I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to serve and am able to help those who have given so much to our country."

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

