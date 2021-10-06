URSB Hires Senior-Level Executive

CARTERET, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- URSB, Carteret's hometown bank with over 100 years of outstanding personalized service and commitment to the community, has hired Gary McEldowney to join the Bank's senior management team as Senior Vice President – Lending.

Mr. McEldowney brings over 35 years of experience in the banking sector. His proficiencies include real estate-related loan originations, underwriting, servicing, commercial and residential development and credit management.

Mr. McEldowney has developed and implemented lending strategies and policy, and has provided loans for approval, making recommendations for terms and conditions on loans to Boards of Directors. He holds a Master of Science – Banking from Mercy College and Bachelor of Science – Finance/Economics from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Mr. McEldowney currently resides with his wife, Alicia in Woodbridge, NJ.

"Gary brings extensive experience tying financial institutions to the communities they serve – an ongoing goal here at URSB," said Kenneth R. Totten, President/CEO & Chairman of URSB. "He joins URSB with a tremendous reputation a proven success track record, and will make a valuable addition to our executive team."

About URSB

With over 100 years of an outstanding reputation for personalized service and passionate commitment to its community, URSB, Carteret's only hometown-based bank, serves the business and personal banking needs of customers throughout Central New Jersey. The Bank's suite of products and services includes business and personal accounts, mobile banking, mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial mortgages for multi-family/mixed-use properties.

Online and mobile services allow secure access to accounts, and the ease of banking at customers' convenience. Offering high interest checking accounts and among the most competitive CD rates in the market, URSB is a modern financial institution dedicated to providing powerful financial tools to allow customers to pursue their dreams while remaining financially secure.

For more information, visit www.ursbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

