Valqari Secures Position as Drone Delivery Industry Leader with New U.S. Patent

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valqari, creator of the patented Drone Delivery Station and provider of last inch mailbox solutions for drone deliveries, has been awarded its latest patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). With a priority date of January 2, 2014, the patent (patent no. 11,117,680) covers a broad range of claims in the field of drone delivery and Valqari's delivery infrastructure, from general UAV delivery to protecting users' packages from theft, weather, and other nuisances.

Valqari has created the market-leading drone delivery solution that has solved the last inch logistic problems with its patented Drone Delivery Station that provides a secure and convenient delivery receptacle for both drone and traditional package delivery and pick-up. Equipped with best-in-class hardware and software, the Drone Delivery Station is completely platform-agnostic, operating seamlessly with any drone manufacturer and further solidifying Valqari as the ideal solution for drone delivery. Effortlessly handling e-commerce and food delivery, the Drone Delivery Station also provides value for hospitality, healthcare, and maritime applications. Previously difficult places to reach, such as remote villages and rural areas, can now have medicine and other important parcels easily and securely delivered.

The U.S. patent raises Valqari's patent portfolio to 28 issued patents across the globe, all of which apply to drone delivery receptables and delivery infrastructure. Valqari offers the sole drone delivery solution to be issued utility patents in 16 countries and territories including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, South Africa, and several other countries in the European Union. The strength of this portfolio all but ensures Valqari will be the leading drone delivery solution in these markets.

"As commercial drone deliveries become inevitable, it will be a necessity that businesses around the world are equipped with Valqari's complete solution," said Ryan Walsh, Founder and CEO of Valqari. "Our technology will pave the way for the eventual progression into residential deliveries in urban, suburban, and rural areas, with Valqari's long-term goal of eliminating the need for traditional mailboxes."

A Top 5 Finalist for mHUB's Product of the Year and a Finalist for the second year in a row for Tech in Motion's Best Tech Startup in Chicago, Valqari is always working to innovate and look toward the future of delivery. Through prominent drone industry partnerships with Aurora Aerial, Bella Wings Aviation, Target Arm, and Unmanned Systems Operations Group (USOG), Valqari demonstrates their commitment to the industry and the growth and success of their partners.

Details of the latest granted patent can be found at USPTO. To learn more about Valqari and their unique and secure drone delivery mailbox that is changing the way the world thinks about package delivery, please visit www.Valqari.com.

About Valqari

