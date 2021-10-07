5W Public Relations Experiences Unprecedented Growth in Financial Communications Practice Areas

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the rapid growth of its dedicated financial communications practice area, which has grown 35% since 2020. The specialist division has supported multiple IPO programs, billions of dollars in acquisitions, and launched high-profile special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) this year.

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR said, "Our financial communications practice possess a deep knowledge of the industry, and has thrived in 2021's record-setting funding and IPO environment. Companies in the space recognize 5W's ability to act quickly, keeping ahead of industry trends, and effectively elevating client offerings in an extremely competitive space."

In the last year alone, 5W added several clients to their continuously growing fintech and financial communications client roster including the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform, Bitcoin IRA, online payroll services software, Paycom, cashless payment service and management solution provider, Nayax, student loan refinance destination, Splash Financial, bitcoin ATM, Coinflip, financial planning software, eMoney, financial technology and marketing services company, Kasasa, payment solution platform, Sezzle, and TrendSpider, automated technical analysis software for active retail traders, market technicians, and analysts, to name a few. They're joined by multiple hedge funds and notable long-term 5W clients AvidXchange, the largest B2B payment network in the US, Veem, an online global payments platform, and electronic trading platform, Webull.

Additionally this year, 5W handled IPO programs and launches for longtime clients Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology, and VIZIO, manufacturer and distributer of smart, innovative electronics including televisions and soundbars, among others.

5WPR has a proven track record of ensuring financial clients' brands are as dynamic as the industry they operate. From activist investing and proxy fights, to capital markets, IPOs, consumer finance, insurance and banking, the team delivers top-tier results based on market intelligence, strategic messaging and timing.

