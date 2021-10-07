DoubleLine Licenses Precidian's ActiveShares® Exchange-Traded Fund Structure

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine has entered into a licensing agreement with Precidian Investments, LLC. (Precidian) to use ActiveShares®, Precidian's proprietary actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) structure. The ActiveShares® methodology will allow DoubleLine to deliver actively managed investment strategies via ETF vehicles without disclosing holdings on a daily basis.

"At DoubleLine, we continually review and enhance our infrastructure to offer a diversified spectrum of distribution choices to our valued clients and their advisors," said Ron Redell, President of DoubleLine Group. "The agreement with Precidian, an outstanding innovator in the ETF space, enables us to further this commitment to investors in DoubleLine strategies."

Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine, said, "The methodologies through which active investment services are delivered continue to evolve, particularly with respect to exchange-traded funds. Through Precidian's ActiveShares® structure, DoubleLine can safeguard the edge of our investment team's research, asset selection and portfolio construction while providing ETF investors with access to our active investment management."

"Working with the team at DoubleLine, as they evaluated the ActiveShares® opportunity, was a pleasure," said Precidian CEO Dan McCabe. "Given the DoubleLine team's self-evident expertise in the asset management space, it is our belief that they will be very successful in the ETF arena and that their clients will benefit from this added diversity within their product offerings."

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine provides its services through investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the June 30 close of the second quarter of 2021, DoubleLine managed $137 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

About Precidian Investments

Precidian Investments is an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development, and associated trading and pricing technologies. Precidian designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry, ETF providers and leading financial services institutions to meet the needs of today's more sophisticated investors. Expertise in product development, trading, clearance, sales, technology, and securities law enables Precidian to more efficiently design and build cutting-edge financial instruments.

