Drive-Thru Passes Now Available for the 57th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, Powered by H-E-B Iconic holiday festival in famed Zilker Park returns in 2021 with successful drive-thru format

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle passes are now available for the 2021 Austin Trail of Lights, returning to the city's iconic Zilker Park for the 57th year. Open on select dates from November 27 - December 31, 2021, the 57th annual Austin Trail of Lights will be a drive-thru event only. The most beloved, and longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas' capital city, the Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests for its jubilant displays of lights.

Austin Trail of Lights

"The Foundation is committed to bringing another unforgettable Austin Trail of Lights to the community in 2021," said Rachel Green, President of the Trail of Lights Foundation. Green continued, "While we had hoped to have guests walking through the lights this year, we had to look at the current event guidelines, consult with key constituents, and make a definitive decision now. A drive-thru format in 2021 ensures we will have a successful 57th year in Zilker Park for our multi-generational audience."

Voted "10Best Public Display of Holiday Lights" by USA Today for three years in a row, the event is a not-to-be-missed tradition and community-wide event that celebrates the spirit and the people that make Austin unique. Starting as a small community gathering around a yule log in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

As is tradition, on December 28 and December 29 the Austin Trail of Lights will host private nights allowing free entry through the STARS at the Trail program for over 30 nonprofit partners in the community. In addition, the Foundation will provide thousands of vehicle passes to eligible families throughout the Austin Independent School District.

"It's an honor to power Austin's most iconic holiday celebration again this year. We're thrilled to help bring so much joy to the Central Texas community through the event," said Leslie Sweet, Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B. "The Trail of Lights Foundation executed a very successful drive-thru in 2020 and we are confident they will do it again."

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights would like to thank long-time title sponsor H-E-B, along with Ascension / Dell Children's and Vista Equity Partners.

Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run

Experience the Fun Run in downtown Austin, enjoyed virtually this year. Registration includes; commemorative Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run 2021 long-sleeve t-shirt, runner bib, swag bag and access to a festive 3-mile course around downtown Austin landmarks.

For information on the 2021 Austin Trail of Lights and Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, visit www.austintrailoflights.org, www.facebook.com/austintrailoflights or follow along on Instagram @ATXLights.

About the Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent non-profit corporation dedicated to producing and maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin's largest community celebration. It is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront Networks, which provides turn-key production, programming, sponsorship, and marketing services to the foundation. The Austin Trail of Lights has remained one of the top three largest Austin events since the Trail of Lights Foundation adopted the event in 2012.

