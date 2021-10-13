Dual City Investments Launches New Advantage Fund

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dual City Investments is pleased to announce the launch of its latest fund, the Dual City Advantage Fund. The new offering is a commercial real estate private equity fund where investors are put at the forefront. Dual City Investments has created a niche in the market that has proven results and returns for investors. After operating two highly successful closed-end real estate funds, Dual City is excited to offer their third and most promising blind-pool evergreen fund.

Dual City Logo

This new fund highlights what investors have asked for in previous investment opportunities Including:

Immediate cash flow

Favorable profit share: 90% of net profits to investors

No long lock up periods: ability to liquidate at investors discretion

Using a section of the US tax code that will enable us to grow in any market cycle

Consistent with their previous offerings, the new fund will be managed based on the firm's three core principles:

Performance: Dual City's previous offerings have provided strong returns for investors.

Procedure: Dual City's multipronged acquisition process, due diligence, and strategic planning is how they minimize downside risk.

Protection: Dual City's primary objective is on protecting investor capital and as always, managers' capital is invested alongside investors.

Dual City Investments is a commercial real estate investment and private equity firm based out of Greenville, SC and Long Island, NY. The firm is focused on providing investors superior returns through their commercial real estate and private equity offerings. For more information, please visit www.dualcityinvestments.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dual City Investments, LLC