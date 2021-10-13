Ed Burr of GreenPointe Holdings Receives Hearthstone Builder Humanitarian Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPointe Holdings, LLC proudly announces President and CEO Ed Burr has received the 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award, recognizing builders who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to public service. Burr, the Founder and Board Chairman of the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF), is this year's Private Builder Honoree. MBF received a $138,000 donation from the Hearthstone Foundation in Burr's honor.

"Ed is a true leader in the homebuilding and development industry, and his contributions to public service exemplify the core values of this award," said Rick Beckwitt, co-CEO and co-President of Lennar. "The prevention education programs that MBF has provided to over 5 million children and teens throughout Florida and the United States are truly inspiring."

Founded in 1997 by Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate, MBF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the best prevention education programs to protect children and teens from victimization. MBF Prevention Education Programs are evidence-based/evidence-informed prevention programs that educate and empower children (and adults) with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. More than 5,000 facilitators have delivered MBF Programs to over 5 million students in the United States and five additional countries.

Burr's leadership and engagement extends to numerous civic, community and charitable organizations. Burr served on the Florida State University Board of Trustees for more than 10 years including as Chair from 2015 to 2021. Burr also served on the FSU Foundation Board of Trustees, Seminole Boosters Board of Directors and College of Business Real Estate Education and Research Board.

"Ed cares deeply about making the world a better place and has exceeded all expectations with his efforts," said John Thrasher, Partner, The Southern Group and former President of Florida State University. "I admire his leadership, dedication and commitment to advancing our community, state, and nation."

Burr is a leading voice in the Jacksonville business community and has served as a volunteer leader of the JAX Chamber for more than 20 years. Burr served as Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors in 2006 and is a longtime chair of the Government Affairs Committee. Burr has supported JAXUSA Partnership, the Chamber's economic development division, and JAXBIZ, the Chamber's political committee.

Currently serving on the Board of the Florida Council of 100, Burr previously served as Chairman of the Board for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Jacksonville Civic Council and Jacksonville Country Day School. Burr is actively involved in several national and regional development organizations, including a past board member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association, a full member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and a founding member of the ULI Center for Leadership.

Since 1999, the Hearthstone BUILDER award has contributed more than $6 million to various charities, making it the single largest charitable award program in the homebuilding industry. Burr was recognized in the May 2021 issue of BUILDER magazine and honored at the BUILDER 100 conference in September that same year. In addition to Burr, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer is the 2021 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award Public Company honoree.

