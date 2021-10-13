Chris Baker to Join Allspring Global Investments as Chief Compliance Officer

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P., which agreed to acquire Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) earlier this year, today announced that Chris Baker will become Chief Compliance Officer of the newly independent company, Allspring Global Investments, following close of the transaction this year. Mr. Baker will join Allspring in January 2022 from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where he serves as Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Baker will report to Kate McKinley, Allspring's incoming Chief Legal Officer, as well as to the Allspring Funds Board of Trustees.

Joseph A. Sullivan, the incoming Chairman and CEO of Allspring, said, "Chris brings a wealth of compliance experience to our organization. His partnership with our new Chief Legal Officer, Kate McKinley, will foster close collaboration between the two critical functions of Legal and Compliance, ensuring an integrated response and support model for all of our key stakeholders including clients, regulators, business leaders, and our Board."

Mr. Baker has 22 years of experience as a Compliance professional in the finance industry with 19 years focused in asset management. At SSGA, he manages a compliance program that adheres to global regulations and supports all company functions, including sales, product, broker-dealer and investments. In his role as Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Baker is responsible for maintaining a comprehensive regulatory inventory, performing periodic risk assessments, conducting risk-based monitoring, and producing compliance reporting to relevant committees, boards, and senior management. Mr. Baker has a BA from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA in Finance from Boston University.

On February 23, 2021, GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. announced that they had agreed to acquire WFAM from Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC). The name change to Allspring Global Investments will go into effect upon the closing of the transaction, anticipated to take place in the short term, subject to customary closing conditions.

About WFAM

WFAM is a leading asset management firm with $587 billion in assets under management,1 24 offices globally, and specialized investment teams supported by more than 480 investment professionals. WFAM and its investment teams provide a broad range of differentiated investment products and solutions to help its diverse range of clients meet their investment objectives. For more information, please visit www.wfam.com.

1. As of September 30, 2021. AUM includes $92 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the WFAM trade name/GIPS firm.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ — finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Reverence Capital Partners

Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on thematic investing in leading global, middle-market Financial Services businesses through control and influence oriented investments in 5 sectors: (1) Depositories and Finance Companies, (2) Asset and Wealth Management, (3) Insurance, (4) Capital Markets and (5) Financial Technology/Payments. The firm was founded in 2013 by Milton Berlinski, Peter Aberg and Alex Chulack, who collectively bring over 90 years of advisory and investing experience across a wide range of financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.reverencecapital.com.

