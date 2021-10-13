- Established CyberArk partners advance identity and privileged access management programs with acquisition -

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Robert Herjavec, Founder & CEO of global cybersecurity firm Herjavec Group and a leading investor on the Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of SEGMENTECH, a North American cybersecurity services firm specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) & Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for enterprise customers.

Herjavec Group, a Global Cybersecurity Leader, Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of SEGMENTECH (CNW Group/Herjavec Group)

This acquisition further expands and accelerates Herjavec Group's leading IAM practice by adding world-class Privileged Access Management talent, specializing in implementations of CyberArk, a global leader in Identity Security.

"As we have transitioned to a flexible workforce environment, businesses have been forced to accelerate and pivot their digital transformation," said, Robert Herjavec. "As a result, CIOS and CISOs are navigating a paradigm shift in cybersecurity, and the way their security environment needs to be set up. IAM and PAM have become foundational to all security programs, to ensure that the right people access the right data, at the right time, for the right reasons. As a result, we are experiencing a tremendous uptick in demand for services to implement comprehensive IAM and PAM programs."

Founded in 2015 by Roy Levy and Boris Zaidfeld, SEGMENTECH is a leading provider of IAM & PAM services and is an expert advisor in DevSecOps and how to secure CI/CD processes. SEGMENTECH supports global enterprise customers through the implementation and expansion of IAM and PAM programs. Both Herjavec and SEGMENTECH are established partners of CyberArk. With this acquisition, Herjavec will further advance its privileged access management practice by putting CyberArk at the core, which enables a security-first approach to decreasing identity-led risk.

"This acquisition strengthens Herjavec Group's position as an Identity and Access Management leader and will benefit organizations seeking to fortify their cybersecurity defenses," said Chris Moore, VP of Global Channel at CyberArk. "CyberArk has strong relationships with both Herjavec and SEGMENTECH. Their commitment to investing in highly trained cybersecurity professionals, especially in the area of privileged access management, combined with expanded access to CyberArk-based Identity Security solutions, will dramatically improve security for our joint customers."

Herjavec Group and SEGMENTECH customers will benefit from working with highly qualified professionals, including those who have achieved their Guardian certification, the highest level of CyberArk training and a proven track record of capabilities, ensuring enterprises can accelerate, improve, and manage their cybersecurity lifecycle.

About Herjavec Group: Robert Herjavec founded Herjavec Group in 2003 to provide cybersecurity products and services to enterprise organizations. We have been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity operations leaders, and excel in complex, multi-vendor environments. Our service expertise includes Advisory Services, Technology Architecture & Implementation, Identity and Access Management Services, Managed Security Services, Threat Management, and Incident Response. Herjavec Group operates across the United States, United Kingdom, India and Canada.

