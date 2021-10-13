Kuke to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 29, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

Kuke's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 29, 2021, (8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-323-794-2093

United States Toll Free: 866-548-4713

Mainland China: 4001-209101

China Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-961105

Conference ID: 3331288

A replay of the conference call will remain accessible for one week after the live event by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-719-457-0820

United States Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112

Access Code: 3331288

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is China's leading comprehensive music group encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its sister company Naxos, the world's largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 700 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 23 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning system, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning.

