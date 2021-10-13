Robertson Stephens Expands Bay Area Presence, Reaches Over $3.3 billion in Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") further grows its national presence by opening an office in Santa Rosa, CA. Wealth manager, Rick Tasker, joins as Managing Director and Principal, bringing over $850 million in advisory and retirement plan assets while specializing in pension consulting and wealth planning services. Rick will be joined by colleagues, Yvette Clark and Elizabeth Barrett.

This addition is the second office opening after Boise in the past month, bringing Robertson Stephens' assets to over $3.3 billion as of September 2021. The firm now has 55 employees across eleven locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Marin County (CA), Austin (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Houston (TX), Boise (ID) and now Santa Rosa (CA).

"Rick and team are veterans in the pension consulting space within the wealth management business," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Their experience adds a new area of expertise to our fast-growing firm while launching us into an additional line of business. We are now positioned to offer our clients expertise in all types of retirement plans. Moreover, with this acquisition, we have grown our assets seven times in the last three years, demonstrating the value proposition that we offer our clients and advisors."

Rick was previously the founder and president of Epoch Consulting Group, providing pension consulting services to retirement plan sponsors and members of their retirement plans. Serving the retirement marketplace for over 30 years, Rick specializes in providing consulting, fiduciary advisory services and wealth management services.

"I've had some very successful firms approach me over the years, but it was Robertson Stephens that won me and my team over," said Rick Tasker, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "They are a perfect cultural fit—a fiduciary who is innovative, transparent, and open-minded, with an offering that strengthens our client relationships and supports our growth. I like that they have an extensive wealth management and financial planning business to complement our pension plan consulting business. They're a close-knit team of people with energy and ideas with whom it will be fun to work. I know our clients and my team will fit right in."

Rick earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Southeastern University in Washington, D.C. He has earned the Global Financial Steward designation from the Leadership Center for Investment Stewards, and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation from the Center for Due Diligence.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley & Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); Austin & Houston (TX); Seattle (WA); Denver (CO) and Santa Rosa (CA) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

