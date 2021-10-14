Company Will Donate 20% of Net Proceeds* From Each Gift Purchased From Its "Season of Sharing" Collection to Help Feed Children in Need

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) announced the launch of its holiday campaign to help No Kid Hungry end childhood hunger by giving kids the healthy food they need to thrive. It's estimated that nearly 12 million children in the United States currently live in households facing hunger, and that 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Launches Holiday Campaign to Support No Kid Hungry

Now through December 24, 2021 the company will donate 20% of the Net Proceeds* from each gift purchased from its specially curated Season of Sharing collection to No Kid Hungry. In addition to shopping this assortment, customers can also choose to make a monetary donation to No Kid Hungry. For every $1 No Kid Hungry receives, it can provide up to 10 meals to kids in need**.

"Together with No Kid Hungry, we want to change the painful truth that millions of children in America are living with hunger," said Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "During this season of sharing, we look forward to raising awareness about the issue of food insecurity and engaging our customers to help ensure that kids across the country have access to the food they need."

Customers can learn more about the issue of childhood hunger through the campaign's original blog posts, Pinterest boards from Harry & David® and 1-800-Flowers.com®, video content, and more.

Through its continued support of hunger relief efforts, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has helped No Kid Hungry provide up to 1 million meals for kids in need. The company also regularly donates items to food banks throughout the country. In 2020, it donated more than $4.8 million of perishable product to nonprofit organizations in local communities that provide direct assistance to families facing hunger.

The Season of Sharing holiday gift collection features more than a dozen unique products from across the company's family of brands, including:

While helping give back to No Kid Hungry, customers can also save by becoming members of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

*"Net Proceeds" is defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g., airline miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations. No Kid Hungry is a program of Share Our Strength, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – EIN 52-1367538

**$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

