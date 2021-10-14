CieloIT Announces Strategic Partnership with Perfect Gym

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CieloIT has announced a strategic partnership with European-based gym management software company, Perfect Gym, with offices in London, Warsaw, Moscow, and Melbourn. This partnership adds to the many managed services offerings CieloIT has as the hybrid fitness approach of online and in-person interaction rises across the country.

According to an article by CNBC, traffic at gyms nationwide was back to 83% of January 2020 levels, and down just 6% from the same period in 2019. Jefferies analyst Randy Konik said, "We believe that people will employ a hybrid approach, using the plethora of digital concepts and traditional gym experience. Gyms that champion this model will emerge as winners in years to come."

This hybrid fitness approach is one CieloIT is thrilled to present to customers enabled by the Perfect Gym software. Perfect Gym CSO Peter Croft states, "Moving forward, we expect to see a shift from facilities being a place of choice to providers being brands of choice for an empowered consumer. Perfect Gym's all in one solution gives forward thinking brands the tools to support their members' health and fitness success, both within and outside of the facility."

"CieloIT continues to make strategic investments in technology and partnerships that benefit our client partners in the fitness industry," said Imre Szenttornyay, CieloIT President. "We are strategically aligning ourselves with Perfect Gym as part of our SmartFranchiseTM methodology to support brands that lead with a hybrid fitness delivery model, as interest in this workout approach has been accelerating."

"We're in the US to win. Perfect Gym has the most advanced fitness membership management platform and CieloIT provides excellent IT support to the fitness industry. Together we're here to snag customers who are tired of the current options and want to upgrade to a technologically advanced platform," Perfect Gym CEO Sebastian Szałachowski said.

About CieloIT

Established in 2017, CieloIT is an award-winning managed services provider and systems integrator specializing in multi-unit franchises. CieloIT offers turn-key project management, implementation, and support services with customized, automated workflows to address business operational needs. CieloIT is a proven technology partner helping businesses scale and grow profitably.

About Perfect Gym

Founded in 2014 by Jacek Szlendak and Sebastian Szałachowski, Perfect Gym's membership management software forms the hub of all activity in over 1,000 fitness facilities in over 60 countries. Perfect Gym's powerful all-in-one platform covers all of the functions of a fitness facility including club membership management, product point of sale and stock management, sales and marketing automation, and machine learning-driven business intelligence. It gives customers a way to interface with your facility through a kiosk, online portal, and mobile app. The platform sits at the centre of an ecosystem of integrations so that payments, access control devices, and machine data can all be connected to one central data warehouse that emperors you to create personal interactions with your club members.

