Messiah University Launches Partnership With UPMC To Improve Patient Outcomes Across Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messiah University, a leader in nursing education for more than 30 years, announced a partnership with UPMC that will accelerate the nursing expertise in the region and meet the continued demands of better patient outcomes. As part of this partnership, nurses at UPMC will have the opportunity to participate in Messiah University's online nursing degree programs (RN to BSN, Master's and Doctoral) at a discounted rate of 10 percent. In addition, the University is offering $600 toward course books. UPMC, the leading healthcare provider in Pennsylvania, employs more than 18,000 nurses and owns and operates 40 hospitals and 800 physician offices across the Commonwealth.

"According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing there is a significant correlation between nursing education and patient outcomes so that is why we are committed to helping advance the nursing expertise in our region and beyond," said Kim Fenstermacher, PhD, CRNP, Assistant Dean of Nursing; Associate Professor at Messiah University. "Research shows there is also an increased need for healthcare services aimed to improve the health of vulnerable populations, as well as renewed emphasis on preventive care. Our faith-based online nursing programs are taught by healthcare experts and are designed for busy working professionals to further their education."

Messiah University offers comprehensive online nursing degree programs including RN to BSN, RN to MSN, MSN and DNP. The online degree and graduate certificate programs leverage the latest healthcare industry research, evidence-based practice and proven models for nursing and leadership that give nurses a competitive advantage so they can make an even greater impact in their organizations.

"It is our mission to serve our communities by providing outstanding patient care through innovation, research and education," said Susan Comp, Senior Vice President and System Chief Nursing Officer for UPMC. "Our partnership with Messiah University is yet another example of our commitment to provide educational opportunities for our employees and, in this instance, our nurses who tirelessly give of themselves each and every day. We appreciate Messiah University's long-standing commitment to the region and the excellent education they provide to nursing professionals."

Fenstermacher added, "We are proud to partner with UPMC on this initiative. Together, we are providing the opportunity for nurses to advance their careers and continue to provide the best care possible to their patients."

About Messiah University

Founded in 1909 and located near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Messiah University is a nationally ranked, private Christian university of the liberal and applied arts and sciences that enrolls nearly 3,400 undergraduate, adult degree program and graduate students. For more information, go to UPMC.Messiah.edu .

About UPMC

A $23 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new upmc.messiah.edu/ models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates more than 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and more than 4 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.7 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $900 million in federal, state and local taxes. For more information, go to UPMC.com .

