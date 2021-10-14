PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Selected by ChemoCentryx to Distribute TAVNEOS™ (avacopan) in antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy announces that it has been selected by ChemoCentryx as a limited distribution partner for new drug TAVNEOS (avacopan). TAVNEOS, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, received FDA approval as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis) in combination with standard therapy.

ANCA-associated vasculitis is a rare, severe, and often life-threatening autoimmune disease caused by over activation of neutrophils, causing inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. Initial symptoms may be vague, including prodromal flu-like symptoms, weight loss, lung and/or joint symptoms. ANCA-associated vasculitis affects many organ systems, most commonly the kidneys. People living with this chronic disease often experience cycles of treatment-induced remission followed by relapse, resulting in organ damage and failure, and in severe cases, death.

"PANTHERx is proud to announce our partnership with ChemoCentryx for the distribution of TAVNEOS, a first-in-class orally administered novel medication," said Rob Snyder, President of PANTHERx Rare. "Together we can provide life changing medication and white glove patient support services to people living with ANCA-associated vasculitis."

As the nation's leading rare pharmacy, PANTHERx supports tens of thousands of patients across the country with 25+ uniquely customized RxARECARE® programs. These highly specialized teams utilize their clinical expertise with our proprietary SWFT® technology system to address the specific needs of every patient we serve. The culture of sincere care fostered at PANTHERx propels the company's mission forward, encouraging the development of new systems, services, and programs for the benefit of each and every PANTHERx patient.

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, part of Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a three-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2020 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

